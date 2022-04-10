Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): In an ongoing encounter at Srinagar, one unidentified terrorist was killed and another one is trapped, informed the Kashmir police.

The encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar is still under way. Informing this through social media Kashmir police tweeted, "One of the terrorists involved in the recent terror attack on CRPF Personnel was killed in the Srinagar encounter and another is trapped. Encounter is going on: IGP Kashmir."

While, another terrorist involved in the encounter is trapped, stated the Kashmir police.

Encounter is underway. (ANI)

