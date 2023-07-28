Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India],July 28 (ANI): In a vibrant celebration of Pahari culture and India's G20 Presidency, Akashvani Srinagar organized the Pahari variety festival at LOC Keran, drawing a massive gathering of local residents and prominent artists from across the valley.

The event, which was held on the picturesque banks of the Kishan Ganga River, showcased the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Also Read | MHA Advisor Holds Meetings With Tripura Tribal Parties on Indigenous People's Problems.

Amidst the picturesque setting, poets and artists took the stage, paying tribute to India's G20 Presidency and enthralling the audience with their mesmerizing performances. Sagar Pandit, a renowned poet from Himachal Pradesh, expressed his joy, saying, "It's an honor to be part of this festival that celebrates not only Pahari heritage but also India's international leadership as the G20 President."

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including GOC Griesh Chander Kalia from Vijar Divison of the Indian Army, Bridger Ferkhian brigade, CO 6RR, and representatives of the civil administration, including Abdul Hafeez Shah Masoodi, Director General Land Records and Resources, Iftikhar Naseem, District Information Officer Kupwara.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Tutor Molests, Shows Obscene Videos to Minor in Ambala, Booked Under POCSO Act.

The enchanting performances by Pahari singers Syed Tariq Pardesi and Masarat Naaz, along with artists from the Pahari Cultural Club Karnah, captivated the audience, leading them to break into spontaneous dance as the artists sang Pahari Folk songs.

Maqsood Ahmad, Senior Pex Akashvani Srinagar, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are immensely proud to celebrate India's G20 Presidency with the enthusiastic participation of the local people in Keran. Akashvani will continue its efforts to be a bridge and preserve the rich art and culture of the region."

The festival's anchor, Zubair Qureshi, skillfully conducted the program, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all participants and attendees.

The success of the festival would not have been possible without the wholehearted support of the local people of Keran and the Indian Army, whose efforts were acknowledged and appreciated by the organizers. GOC Griesh Chander Kalia also extended his happiness and congratulated the organizers for conducting such a remarkable event.

As the program concluded, all the participants were felicitated for their exceptional performances. The event was organized with the generous support of 6 RR, which contributed to making it a resounding success.

The Pahari Variety Festival at LOC Keran truly brought people together in a celebration of culture, music, and national pride, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present. Shared Locals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)