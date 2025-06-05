Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): To mark the entry of 194 well-trained Agniveer recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment, a fascinating passing out parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre on Thursday, the Army said in a statement.

The ceremony was conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army and was reviewed by Major General Gurpal Singh, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Uniform Force, as the Chief Guest and was attended by a spectrum of military, civil dignitaries and parents of Agniveers.

"The young Agniveers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, participated in the parade and are now ready to serve for the supreme cause of the Nation," read a statement from the Army.

The reviewing Officer congratulated the Agniveer soldiers for the impressive parade and urged them to devote their lives in service to the Nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army. He also congratulated the proud parents for motivating their wards to join the regiment and complemented the Ladakh Scouts personnel for their outstanding performance in all spheres and their exceptional valour and contributions.

According to the statement, the young soldiers were exhorted to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to defend the sovereignty of the Nation against all odds in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the Indian Army.

The Agniveers were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training. Gaurav Padak was also presented to the parents who are either serving or have served in the Army and whose wards joined the Regiment as Agniveers. It was indeed a proud moment for the kin of these recruits who had arrived from far-flung areas to witness the grand ceremony. (ANI)

