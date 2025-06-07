Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti offered Namaz in Srinagar on Saturday on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Pointing out that the gates of the Jama Masjid have been "locked again", PDP leader Iltija Mufti said, "Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been put under house arrest again. I want to ask the NC government and the LG why Mirwaiz is still being placed under house arrest when you claim everything is normal. As India's only and the largest Muslim majority state, we Kashmiris have the right to worship... More than infrastructure, we need dignity and security of life."

After offering prayers, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said she also offered prayers for the people of Palestine.

"We pray that Palestine is soon free from the atrocities being committed by Israel. Unfortunately, the government, on this pious day, has denied permission to offer namaz in the Jama Masjid, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been put under house arrest... I protest against the state government also, which is just watching everything and doing nothing," former J-K Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah extended greetings to Muslims across the country, calling the festival a time for peace and strengthening brotherhood.

Speaking to media persons, CM Abdullah said, "I hope this Eid brings better days ahead for the Muslims of India and the world. I hope it brings peace and strengthens brotherhood. While we are celebrating Eid, unfortunately, once again, permission was denied to offer namaz in Srinagar's iconic Jama Masjid. I dont know the basis of these decisions, but we need to learn to trust our people. These are the same people who came out to protest against the Pahalgam terrorist attack...The government should think about allowing namaz in the historic Jama Masjid."

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core. (ANI)

