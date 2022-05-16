Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Pharkian Brigade on Sunday organised an event 'Honouring the Gallant' to pay homage to the soldiers of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives while safeguarding the Line of Control in the Keran Sector, an official statement said.

The event was organised at Balbir, a forward location on the Line of Control in the Keran Sector.

"The event was aimed at paying homage to the fallen heroes who went beyond the call of duty and laid down their lives keeping up with the finest traditions of the Indian Army while safeguarding the Line of Control in the Keran Sector," read the release.

The release said that the event was one of its kind event organised in a high altitude area. It included events like Ardas and Path and wreath-laying.

The veterans and senior army officers interacted with the soldiers presently deployed in Balbir. They shared their experiences and guidance with the young warriors.

Various serving Army personnel and veterans of the 25 Punjab Regiment travelled from all over India to attend the event. Brigadier AK Goyal (Retired) being the seniormost veteran and Major General Dinesh Hooda, being the senior-most serving officer were present on the occasion. (ANI)

