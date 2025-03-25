Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): A joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Rising Star Corps in Saniyal, Hiranagar, on March 23, led to the recovery of warlike stores on Tuesday.

As per the Indian Army, the operations are still ongoing in the area.

Security forces are continuing their cordon and search operation in the Saniyal area of Hiranagar for the second consecutive day.

After receiving input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by J-K Police and troops of Rising Star Corps in the general area of Saniyal Hiranagar on Sunday night.

Earlier on Monday, Security personnel had deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in continuation of the cordon and search to track down terrorists.

The Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army in a post on X, updated that "warlike" caches were found in the area.

The post read, "Joint operation by @jmukmrpolice & #RisingStarCorps in Saniyal, #Hiranagar on 23 March, led to the recovery of warlike stores. Operations in progress."

According to officials, the operation began on the night of March 23 after credible intelligence indicated terrorist activity in the region. "Based on Intelligence Input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by @JmuKmrPolice & troops of #RisingStar Corps on 23 Mar 25 in general area Saniyal #Hiranagar. Operations in Progress," the Rising Star Corps, Indian Army, stated in a post on X.

The operation follows a firing incident reported in the Hiranagar area of Kathua during an ongoing search by security forces.

"A firing incident was reported in the Hiranagar area of Kathua after a search operation was underway," Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed.

Security forces remain on high alert as the cordon and search efforts continue, with the UAVs assisting in tracking movements in the area. (ANI)

