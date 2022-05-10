Jammu and Kashmir [India] May 10 (ANI): Four hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit TRF/ Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Bemina area of Srinagar, said Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.

Besides, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Awantipora. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession, added the police.

According to the police, terrorists have been identified as Tawoos Rasool Gada, son of Ghulam Rasool Gada and Saleem Jan Bhat, son of Mohd Ashraf Bhat, resident of Usmanabad opposite Degree College Bemina. Also, the associates held are identified as Abdul Hameed Rah @ Ali son of Ghulam Rasool Rah and Sajad Ahmed Marazi, son of Khursheed Ahmed Marazi, both residents of Hamdania Colony Bemina, Srinagar were arrested, police said.

In Srinagar, acting on a specific tip off about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Bemina, a checkpoint was laid by PC Srinagar, 2RR and Bemina Police Station at Bemina Crossing. Two individuals approaching the checkpoint in a suspicious manner were challenged by the joint party on which they tried to flee. However, they were tactfully apprehended by the joint party.The apprehended individuals identified themselves as on their personal checking, one Chinese Tokarev Type 54 Pistol, one magazine and 10 Chinese rounds each were recovered from their possession, police said.

"On basis of their initial questioning, the individuals disclosed that they were working as hybrid terrorists of TRF/LET and were involved in delivering pistols in the city to carry out targeted killings at the behest of Pakistani handlers," said the police. On basis of the disclosures made by the two terrorists, a cordon and search operation was launched at Hamdania Colony Srinagar and both the associates of the module identified. During checking two more Tokarev T54 pistols, two magazines and ten Chinese rounds were recovered from their possession.

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered in Police Station Bemina and further investigation taken up.

Meanwhile in Awantipora, acting on specific information, Awantipora police along with 50RR at a checkpoint established at Befina Chowk Pampore arrested two terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. They have been identified as Arshid Ahmed Mir, son of Farooq Ahmed Mir, resident of Check Satoora Tral and Muzaffar Ahmad Chopan, son of Khazir Mohmmad Chopan, resident of Khanmoh Srinagar, said the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday.

Incriminating materials including two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.During preliminary questioning, the arrested duo disclosed that they had received these grenades from an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Saqib Ahmad, resident of Khanmoh and were tasked to lob them on security forces in the area.

A case vide FIR number 51/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Pampore and further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

