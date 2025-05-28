Srinagar, May 28 (PTI) The State Investigating Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in cross-border narco-terror module.

SIA Kashmir achieved a major success in apprehending a proclaimed offender Abdul Rashid Mir, a resident of Amargarh area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district who was at large for the last two years, a police spokesman said.

"The accused is a part of cross-border narco-terror module operating in the valley. Narcotics and small arms were smuggled across the border by terror operatives of LeT into Sopore town and thereafter peddled through out the valley among the youth," he said.

During the course of the investigation of the case, eight members of the narco-terror module have been arrested by SIA, Kashmir so far.

The arrest of Mir is a major jolt to the narco-terror operatives across the border who push the youth to drugs besides using the proceeds to fuel terrorism in the UT, the spokesman said.

