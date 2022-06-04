Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 4 (ANI): Acting against the anti-social elements, Police in Budgam booked a hatemonger under Public Safety Act (PSA) for spreading hate and justifying the killing of a lady artiste by uploading a video on social media.

According to Kashmir Police, a hate-monger identified as Mohammad Irfan Bhat son of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat resident of Takiya Wagoora Kreeri Baramulla. He has been booked under PSA by Budgam Police for recording and uploading a video spreading hate and justifying the killing of an artiste Amreen Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in Hashroo Chadoora on May 25.

The act of uploading such hateful video, justifying the killing of artiste Ambreen Bhat on YouTube channel has not only caused alarm and fear amongst the class of people performing art, singing, dancing etc. but also the families associated with them, said Kashmir Police.

Moreover, this act also amounts to supporting terrorist act, besides such videos have the tendency to make more people vulnerable to such attacks, said the police.

Accordingly, the person involved in spreading hate on social media sites has been detained and lodged in Kot Balwal Jail Jammu.

Police once again advised the social media users not to get involved in such filthy acts and to avoid falling prey to such an anti-social and anti-national agenda. Community members are requested to share any such information with Police so that legal action under law shall be taken against such anti-social or anti-national elements. (ANI)

