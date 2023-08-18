Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 (ANI): An alleged terrorist associate of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Bandipora district for his continuous involvement in anti-national activities, police said on Friday.

The accused identified as Maqsood Ahmad Malik has been lodged in the Central Jail Kotbhalwal, Jammu, police said.

Also Read | BJP Panchayat Parishad Meet: Develop Every Village, Tehsil, District To Make India Developed by 2047, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978, is an administrative detention law that allows the detention of any individual for up to two years without a trial or charge.

Earlier on Tuesday, J&K Police claimed it arrested a terror associate of the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of proscribed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba during a checking in Kehnusa village of Bandipora district.

Also Read | Vistara Plane Bomb Threat: Bomb Threat Call Received at Call Center for a Delhi-Pune Vistara Flight; Nothing Suspicious Found.

The development came on the heels of the Jammu & Kashmir Police arresting three terror associates of the banned outfit from Srinagar, who, the police said, were planning to "carry out terrorist activities" in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, Bandipora police said it started naka checking at Kehnusa village on Monday and apprehended the terror associate.

Upon further frisking, police said it recovered one hand grenade from his possession.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)