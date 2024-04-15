Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): In view of upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024, Ramban Police and CAPF carried out Route March in Ramban Town on Monday, an official said.

As per the police, the route march was carried out to instill a sense of security and harmony in society and to ensure free, fair and fear-free elections.

"A general briefing regarding the forthcoming Parliamentary Election duties, rolesand responsibilities of Police and CAPF was given on the spot," the police said in a statement.

The objective of the route march was to instill confidence in the voters of a secure and harmonious environment, thereby enabling them to participate in the electoral process without any fear, they said.

This measure underscores the motto of free and fair elections, enabling every citizen to exercise their democratic right to vote freely and without constraint, the police said.

Voting in Udhampur will be on April 19, in Jammu on April 26, in Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, in Srinagar on May 13, and in Baramulla on May 20.

Earlier, there were six seats for J-K, including Ladakh. But, following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Parliament, Ladakh does not have a Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2019 elections, BJP won three seats, while the National Conference won the other three seats.

This is the first election after the Supreme Court ruling last year, which upheld the Parliament's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories. The apex court also asked the Election Commission of India to hold the next assembly elections in J&K before September 30, 2024.

At a time when the Central government is working to promote the 'Naya Kashmir' citing the range of infrastructural development and welfare schemes and the reduction in terrorism, the J&K will undergo the first general elections commencing from Udhampur. (ANI)

