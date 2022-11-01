Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has probed 450 cases of special nature with an overall disposal rate of 65 percent during its first year in the Union territory.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the SIA's first raising day in Miran Sahib on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Lauding the agency for its record, Singh said the SIA had emerged as a strong investigation arm of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and it was successful in creating a sense of fear among anti-national elements.

"The SIA has brought a lot of value addition to the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police," he said.

The DGP also said new units called Special Investigation Units have been created at the district level to complement and supplement the investigation process in cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

