Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): To upgrade security and prevent infiltration from the other side, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CRPF personnel are carrying out patrolling in Samba since today morning.

"To upgrade security and prevent infiltration from the other side, short-range patrolling including night patrolling is always underway," said Guru Ram Bhardwaj, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Operation.

"In this search operation that started in the morning, the personnel searched the entire area so that there could no disturbance on coming Republic Day," he added.

The search operation by the jawans started from the area around Basantar river at Pangdhour and ended in the Regal village. The searches were also conducted in many border villages including Bainglad, Chak Fakira, Sinki Chhapri, Mawa. (ANI)

