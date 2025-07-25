Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR after a 16-year-old girl died post-surgery due to an alleged medical negligence at Doda Government Medical College.

The deceased was identified as Sania Bano, a resident of Bhalesha.

"A 16-year-old patient had undergone surgery in the morning. Her name was Sania Bano, a resident of Bhalesha. She was operated on for a hydrated cyst," Doda Government Medical College, Medical Superintendent Tanveer Ahmed told ANI.

Ahmed said that the surgery was complicated as she had multiple cysts.

"After the surgery, while reviving the patient, she had to be intubated. She had gone into shock... The doctor said that either there was an analgesic reaction or multiple organ involvement. The patient was referred to SKIMS. She was declared dead there," he said.

Ahmed said that the cause of death will be known after the postmortem report.

"The patient was brought back here, and her postmortem was conducted. The cause of death will be known when the report comes... I had a conversation with my doctor. He said that he started the surgery at 11.30... The patient went into shock at the time of recovery," he said.

He said that the anaesthesia team intubated her to revive her.

"We have formed a team for this, and the case will also be investigated to find out the cause of death... An FIR has been lodged. The postmortem was done on the request of the police, and a magistrate's inquiry was conducted. The Tehsildar sahab had also come; the postmortem was conducted in their presence," he said. (ANI)

