Srinagar, Mar 29 (PTI) Police on Saturday introduced a high-tech surveillance system at the Navayuga Tunnel Qazigund in south Kashmir's Kulgam district to monitor and detect concealed contraband, illegal weapons, and other illicit materials within vehicles.

In a significant step to enhance security measures and keep a vigilant eye on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the police introduced advanced surveillance technology, including wall radar and thermal screening systems, at Navayuga Tunnel Qazigund, a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said.

The newly-installed systems are designed to monitor and detect concealed contraband, illegal weapons, and other illicit materials within vehicles, reinforcing efforts to prevent smuggling and detect potential threats along the national highway in real time, he added.

To assess the system's operational effectiveness, senior officers of the police, army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were present on the occasion.

They expressed satisfaction with the new technology and highlighted its importance in bolstering the security framework, the spokesperson said.

