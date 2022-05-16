Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): Police along with security forces busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit LeT and arrested seven terrorists in Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, added the police.

Six vehicles including four two-wheelers were also seized. (ANI)

