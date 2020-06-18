Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | J-K Police to Give Financial Assistance to COVID Affected Personnel

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 06:21 AM IST
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday approved financial assistance to Police Personnel affected by COVID-19.

A circular issued by Police Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir said that all DDOs of police will be ensuring financial assistance to COVID-19 positive police personnel in the shape of Welfare Relief depending on the virus load.

Welfare Loan (refundable) of Rs 1 lakh can also be availed by COVID-19 positive patients on willingness to be provided by PHQ on DDO's recommendation, it said.

Rs 5,000 will be provided to patients with mild symptoms (Hospitalization) and Rs 25,000 will be provided to patients with severe symptoms (Hospitalization).

"Under these extraordinary circumstances, it is enjoined that all DDO's shall ensure to extend financial assistance as a welfare measure for such personnel in the shape of Welfare Relief depending on the virus load," read the order.

"Welfare Loan (refundable) of rupees one lakh can be availed by the COVID-19 positive on willingness to be provided by the PHQ on specific recommendations of the DDO(s). The expenditure on account of Welfare Relief and Loan shall be booked to J-K Police Pariwar Fund and Central Police Welfare Fund respectively," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

