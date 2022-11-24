Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 24 (ANI): The Srinagar Police on Thursday carried out raids at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama in connection with Journalists threat case.

"Apropos to our earlier press note dated 19/11/2022 regarding searches conducted by Srinagar Police in the valley in connection with a case pertaining to online threats to scribes, police today again carried out raids at 7 locations in Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama," J-K police press release stated.

The raids were carried out by the special teams based on vital leads obtained from earlier searches.

The release further informed that the premises that were raided today belonged to Showkat Mota in Srinagar, Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan in Srinagar, Haji Hayat in Pampore, Haji Hayat's Office in Srinagar, Ishfaq Reshi in Budgam, Asif Dar (based abroad) and Saqib Magloo in Srinagar.

Some of the above-mentioned suspects have been detained for questioning. However, those on whose houses searches were carried out earlier are being summoned on daily basis for examination, the release further stated.

During the search, all the legal formalities and SOPs were followed professionally.

As per the release, the respective teams recovered incriminating materials including mobiles, computers, laptops, pen drives, sim cards, Jihadi literature, banking documents, dummy gun, and US and Russian currency notes.

The investigation in the instant case is going on vigorously and is in the advanced stage. The general public is requested to cooperate with Police and bring any information relevant to this case to the notice of Srinagar Police, the release further stated. (ANI)

