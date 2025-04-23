Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Jammu railway authorities, in co-ordination with ticket checking staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP), have been facilitating the safe return of stranded tourists following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Approximately 22 passengers were accommodated in train 22432 from Jammu. The helpdesk at Jammu railway station has been instrumental in assisting tourists, particularly those arriving from Srinagar.

Also Read | Rules Changing From May 1: ATM Withdrawal, Bank Balance Check To Cost More As Hiked Interchange Fees Come Into Effect Next Month; Minimum Balance Rules, Credit Card Benefits Also Revised by Major Banks.

In the morning, around 10 tourists from Srinagar were accommodated on train 12920, Malwa Express, while nearly 40 others were settled on train 22942 from Jammu. Additionally, approximately 35 stranded tourists were successfully accommodated on train 20434 through the efforts of Jammu ticket checking staff, the RPF, and the GRP.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Government has announced ex-gratia worth Rs 10 lakh each for the families of deceased victims and Rs two lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Jharkhand Man Arrested for Controversial Social Media Post on Pahalgam Attack.

"No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs two lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries," the J-K Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"All arrangements for the dignified transport of the victims back to their homes have been made. The injured are being provided the best medical care," the CMO added.

Some tourists have decided to cut their trips to the Kashmir Valley short in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in increased demand for flight tickets from Srinagar. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGC) has now requested airlines to increase the number of flights to and from Srinagar amid heightened tensions.

"The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time," the advisory read.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)