Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,53,637, while no death was reported, officials said.

The death toll stood at 4,750, they said.

Also Read | Goa Government Grants Tax-Free Status To ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Public Interest.

Out of the fresh cases, two were from the Jammu division and nine from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

Anantnag district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at five. Fifteen of the total 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir did not report any fresh case.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Is Preparing To Attack Poland, Says Ambassador of Kiev.

There are 135 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory. So far, 4,48,752 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)