Srinagar, Jul 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising its tally to 4,55,475, officials said.

No death due to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Of the fresh case, 64 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 20 from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said here.

A total of 4,757 death related to COVID-19 have been reported from the union territory so far.

There are 594 active cases, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,50,124, the officials said.

