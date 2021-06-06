Srinagar, Jun 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,440 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities on Sunday, pushing its infection tally to 3,00,490 and the death toll to 4,074, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 338 were from Jammu division and 1,102 from Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 264 cases of the infection, followed by Budgam with 145, the officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the union territory has dropped to 26,741, while 2,69,675 patients have recovered from the disease so far, they said.

The officials said there were 15 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory, and no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening.

