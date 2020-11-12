Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 617 new COVID-19 positive cases, while eight deaths took place in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 1,00,968 and the death toll to 1,566, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 226 were from Jammu division and 391 from Kashmir valley, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest with 153 cases, followed by 93 in Jammu.

There are 5,578 active cases while 93,824 patients have recovered so far, the officials added.

The Union Territory reported eight COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- three from Jammu division and five from the Kashmir valley.

