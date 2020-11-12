New Delhi, November 12: The government has issued a notice to Twitter after the micro-blogging site had shown geo-location of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh. In its notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the government asked Twitter to explain in five days as to why legal action shouldn't be taken against them for disrespecting India's territorial integrity. The notice was issued on November 9.

Last month, Twitter had shown the Hall of Fame in Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir and the erstwhile state as part of the People’s Republic of China. Security analyst Nitin Gokhale had complained that when he typed Hall of Fame, Leh as location, he received suggestions which showed it in Jammu and Kashmir, "People's Republic of China". The fact is Leh is a part of the union territory of Ladakh.

After facing flak, Twitter had issued a statement stating that it resolved the matter. "We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue," a Twitter spokesperson had said. Earlier, IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney had also written a stern letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, expressing displeasure.

The IT secretary, in his letter, reminded Twitter that Leh is the headquarter of Union Territory of Ladakh and both Ladakh as well as Jammu and Kashmir are integral and inalienable parts of India, governed by the Constitution of India, news agency PTI had reported. Consequently, Twitter stopped showing Leh in China. But it has not yet corrected the map to show Leh as part of Union Territory of Ladakh.

