Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 683 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 30,717, while six more fatalities took the death toll to 578, officials said.

Among the new cases, 114 were from the Jammu region, while 569 were from Kashmir, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 165 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 113 in Bandipora district, the officials said.

There are 6,914 active COVID-19 cases, while 23,225 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The union territory reported six more deaths - all from Kashmir - taking the toll to 578, including 537 from the valley and 41 from the Jammu region, the officials added.

