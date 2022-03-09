Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): A Sarpanch who was shot at by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday succumbed to injuries, said police.

The police had earlier said that the injured was shifted to the hospital in a critical state.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Notches Zero Coronavirus Deaths For Third Time in 7 Days.

"Suspected terrorists shot at and critically injured Sarpanch of in Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar. The injured was shifted to hospital and his condition is stated to be critical," the police had said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | CTET Result 2021 Declared by CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here is How to Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)