Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): The State Bank of India (SBI) - Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) is providing free training to women in tailoring and other occupational courses to make them self-reliant, officials said on Sunday.

As per officials, over 186 programme have so far been organised under the initiative, and 4,129 candidates were said to have benefitted from the same.

Lead SBI District Manager Abdul Rashid Sofi said, "We concluded a women tailoring batch today, which has 27 women. They are provided training in the latest fashion... Along with that, we train them in communication skills, time management skills and problem-solving skills needed for business..."

"We have conducted 186 programs as of now in which we have trained 4,129 candidates... We provide them with facilities like loans from the banks... We have registered them on the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which provides up to Rs 1 lakh loan at the minimal interest rate of 5 per cent," added Lead SBI District Manager Abdul Rashid Sofi.

A beneficiary Pushpa Devi said, "I am 12th passed. I was trained in tailoring here. We received every facility like food, entertainment and sports."

"After this training, I can start my own business... All the staff are good and co-operative. I appeal to all those unemployed can join this program and help their family. RSETI helps us in getting a loan if we need," she added. (ANI)

