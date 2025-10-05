Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of schools in the Jammu division following the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy rainfall here.

According to the circular issued by the government, all government and private schools in Jammu will be closed from October 6 to 7.

Earlier intense rainfall in the Rajouri region caused significant damage. Residents faced challenges due to damaged homes, sunken roads, and destroyed crops. Additionally, several landslides triggered by the rain have blocked many routes in the district.

Residents of Bant village in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, also faced significant challenges after a crucial bridge was washed away by heavy rainfall.

The Bhaderwah region has experienced a significant downturn, with popular tourist spots remaining deserted due to natural calamities such as cloudbursts and flash floods, as well as recent militant attacks.

Local residents, who rely heavily on tourism for their livelihoods, are urging the government to intervene and help revive the industry. One local has appealed to the MLA to raise the issue of Bhaderwah's tourism in the Assembly and organise festivals to attract visitors and boost tourism. (ANI)

