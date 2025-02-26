Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 26 (ANI): Security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district following a suspected terrorist attack on an army vehicle in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri on Wednesday.

According to a police official, unknown persons fired approximately five rounds at the army vehicle in Phall village around 12:45 pm, after which the army initiated a search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, to enhance security, special checkpoints, known locally as 'nakas,' have been established along the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway. These measures aim to monitor and control movement, ensuring the safety of civilians and security personnel.

Earlier, in a significant success against anti-national elements, security forces busted a militant hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in Reasi district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a well-coordinated search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of four magazines, 268 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, four Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), and four packets of detonators.

The successful operation is a major setback to terrorist activities in the region and highlights the unwavering commitment of security forces to ensuring peace and security. (ANI)

