Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): Security tightened in Udhampur district, especially along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Seoj Dhar area, officials said on Saturday.

The Seoj Dhar region, located on the Doda-Udhampur border, was the site of an encounter between security forces and terrorists that had been underway from yesterday evening. A day earlier, an encounter broke out in the Seoj Dhar area, located on the boundary between Bhaderwah and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge Slams USD 1,00,000 H-1B Visa Fee As 'Birthday Return Gift' From Donald Trump to PM Narendra Modi.

According to officials, the encounter broke out around 8 p.m. when alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with a group of terrorists in the region.

In a post on X, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu, Anand Jain, said, "On actionable intelligence, contact established with terrorists at Seoj Dhar. Encounter in progress. Joint teams of SOG-JKP and the Indian Army on the ground."

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Allegedly Strips, Sexually Assaults, Threatens and Extorts INR 14,000 After Stabbing Woman With Knife at PG in Whitefield; Arrested.

https://x.com/igp_jammu/status/1969091538505379939

Police confirmed that terrorists were spotted in the Seoj Dhar area, following which the Special Operations Group joined the Army to flush them out.

The Army spokesperson said an exchange of fire took place with the hiding terrorists, leaving one soldier injured.

Meanwhile, additional reinforcements have been rushed to the spot, while choppers and drones have been deployed to maintain aerial surveillance.

Intelligence inputs suggest that two to three Pakistani terrorists may be trapped in the area. The operations are still underway, said officials.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on September 9, Security forces concluded 'Operation Gudder' in Kulgam with the elimination of two hardcore Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The slain militants have been identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national, and Amir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Daramdora, Shopian.

According to officials, security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and other warlike stores from the encounter site.

"The Operation culminated with the neutralisation of two hardcore LeT terrorists identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national and Amir Ahmed Dar, r/o Daramdora, Shopian, alongwith the recovery of weapons, ammunition and other warlike stores," said the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in a post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)