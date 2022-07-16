Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 224 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,56,829, officials said.

Of the new cases, 112 each were reported from the Jammu division and the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,758.

There are 967 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,51,104 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

