Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): Cinema halls were closed in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1990s due to unfavourable conditions, but residents will soon be able to watch cinema on the big screen as the construction work on a multiplex is in the final stages.

With the successful completion of the multiplex which is being designed by INOX in Srinagar, people will get the opportunity to enjoy Bollywood movies on the big screen after a long time.

According to an official, three large auditoriums are being built in the multiplex with a seating capacity of more than 500 people at a time. The auditorium has been provided with the Dolby Atmos digital sound system giving the viewers surround sound for the best movie experience.

The Kashmiri handicrafts 'khatamband' and 'papier mache' have been used in the cinema hall, which stand out. A food court is also being made for the people visiting the multiplex, said the official.

Earlier, Chairman of the project, Vijay Dhar had said that the youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema that they get outside Kashmir.

"We saw there had been no such thing here for 30 years. We thought why not? So we've just started. The youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema which they get in Jammu or in other towns of the country," he said.

Dhar said that the people of Kashmir have suffered from mental stress for years and therefore it was important for the people to have multiplexes for entertainment.

Notably, J-K was a preferred destination for the moviemakers, which diminished due to militancy in the region during the 90s.

According to the official, the locals here often went to watch movies earlier, and hoped for peace and brotherhood to prevail in the Valley like before.

Kashmir is all set to get its first multiplex cinema after three decades in Srinagar, which comes as a major move to bring entertainment to the youth in the Valley along with employment opportunities.

The setting up of a multiplex in Kashmir, which has seen terrorism for a long time from the other side of the border, comes three years after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the theatres in the Valley had shut in 1990 due to the rise in militancy.

Earlier in August, Speaking to ANI, Project manager, Vishaq said, "We are starting the first multiplex in Kashmir designed by INOX. There are three auditoriums in which the latest sound systems are installed. A silver screen is being used. Recliner seats, as well as normal chairs, are also made available." (ANI)

