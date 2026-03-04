Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): Members of the Shia community on Wednesday held a peaceful protest following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in recent US-Israel military strikes.

This came amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28. Iran has also retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict.

The Shia Muslim community in the region mourned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the airstrikes launched by the US and Israel.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces imposed strict movement restrictions across all districts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order following the massive protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The police also used tear gas shells to move back groups of people who had gathered to protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, despite restrictions imposed in all districts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, protests were also held in Bandipore and Ramban.

Protesters in Ramban raised slogans. "Tum kitne Hosseini maroge...har ghar se Hosseini niklega" (How many Hosseini will you kill, from every home, a Hosseini will rise). They also burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump during demonstrations.

In Bandipore, protesters carried portraits of the late cleric, expressing grief and condemnation over the incident. An earlier similar protest was carried out in Budgam and Srinagar over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.

Protesters raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, expressing solidarity with Iran and condemning the attack. (ANI)

