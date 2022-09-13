New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at around 36 locations in various parts of the country in connection with an ongoing probe into a case related to an alleged sub-inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The probe agency has so far recovered incriminating documents and digital evidence during searches.

Also Read | Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

Among the 36 locations where the searches are underway include Jammu, Srinagar in J-K; Karnal; Mahendergarh; Rewari in Haryana; Gandhidham in Gujarat; Delhi; Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Bangalore in Karnataka at the premises of former Chairman, J-K Services Selection Board (JKSSB); then Controller of Examination of JKSSB; Gang members domiciled in Haryana; certain teachers; some serving/retired officials of J-K Police including a DSP and also CRPF.

According to a probe agency statement, the CBI had registered a case on August 3, 2022, at the request of the J-K Government against 33 accused including then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Hqrs, Paloura; then Member, JKSSB; then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); Ex-Official of CRPF; ASI of J-K Police; Owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and unknown others on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J-K Police conducted by J-K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on March 27, 2022.

Also Read | Nabanna Rally: Kolkata Witnesses Pitched Battles Between BJP Workers and Police, PCR Van Torched.

The results were declared on June 4 this year, following which it was alleged that there were malpractices in the examination.

"The J-K Govt had constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into the same. It was alleged that the accused entered conspiracy among officials of JKSSB, Bengaluru based private company, beneficiary candidates & others, and caused gross irregularities in the conduct of written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors," said the statement.

"It was further alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts. Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting question paper to Bengaluru based private company," it added.

According to the CBI, searches were earlier conducted on August 5 this year at 30 locations at Jammu, Srinagar, Bengaluru etc. at the premises of the accused.

"The investigation has revealed the alleged payment of Rs 20 to 30 lakh (approx) by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before the commencement of the examination. In this regard, the involvement of a gang domiciled in Haryana, certain teachers of J-K, some serving/retired personnel of CRPF, J&K Police and JKSSB has allegedly come to light," said the statement.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)