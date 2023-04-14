Udhampur, April 14: As many as six people were injured on Friday after a footbridge collapsed in Udhampur's Chennai Block, said Dr Vinod, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur.

"The footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chennai Block, added SSP Vinod. Upon receiving the information, the police and other teams reached the spot. Baisakhi 2023 Celebrations End in Tragedy After Footbridge Collapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Six Injured (Watch Video).

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH | J&K: A footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chenani Block Six people were injured during the incident. A rescue operation is underway. Police and other teams have reached the site: Dr Vinod, SSP Udhampur… pic.twitter.com/2jGn1QxLpX — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

According to the police, a rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

