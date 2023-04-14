In an unfortunate incident, a footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi 2023 celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chenani Block in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said that six people were injured during the incident. Police and other teams have reached the site and a rescue operation is underway. Jammu and Kashmir: Over 30 Women Injured After House Collapses in Poonch.

Udhampur Footbridge Collapse

#WATCH | J&K: A footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chenani Block Six people were injured during the incident. A rescue operation is underway. Police and other teams have reached the site: Dr Vinod, SSP Udhampur… pic.twitter.com/2jGn1QxLpX — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)