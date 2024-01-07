Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 7 (ANI): A special 'Kalash' from Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi was installed in the premises of the famous Martand Sun Temple in the Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday.

The special Kalash was brought to the Anantnag district by a special procession 'Kalash Yatra' and installed at the Martand Sun Temple, which is one of the holiest sites of pilgrimage for Kashmiri Pandits in the Anantnag district.

A large number of people including Kashmiri Pandits and devotees from across the country participated in the religious rituals held here in the Surya Mandir.

A special pooja was held and special prayers were held for the peace and prosperity of the country while installing the auspicious Kalash in the temple.

The Martand Sun Temple is an eighth-century Hindu temple, located near the city of Anantnag.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of the Ram idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, cultural and religious programmes will be held in all temples of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Maharishi Valmiki in Uttar Pradesh from January 14.

Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Atul Kumar, said that Moradabad Municipal Corporation will follow suit and ensure smooth conduct.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

