Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): Ahead of G20 meetings being held in Srinagar the city has got a makeover.

The G20 summit is a major international forum hosted by one of the member countries and attended by the leaders of the world's largest economies. This time India is hosting the G20 summit and some meetings and events are planned to be held in Srinagar.

Srinagar is one of the cities selected by the Indian government for development under the Smart Cities before G20 meetings which aims to focus on improving infrastructure, services, and quality of life for citizens through the use of technology and data.

Srinagar has been allocated a budget of crores for various development projects. These include the development of smart roads, smart public transport, smart waste management, and the installation of a city-wide surveillance system.

Athar Amin Khan, Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation said the city is all geared up for the upcoming G20 meetings.

"The city is geared up. All the important monuments, and structures, have been illuminated, blacktopping of the roads done. Repair works are also underway. We hope this will be a nice and wonderful event," said Khan.

Recently, the first wire-free market Polo View was completed under this project which is based on a pedestrian-based market.

These projects under Srinagar smart city will give a boost to the economy and tourism industry in the Kashmir Valley and the people have appreciated the steps taken by the government in this direction. (ANI)

