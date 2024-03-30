Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): Ten bodies have been recovered a day after a passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu and Srinagar National Highway, police said.

They said that a rescue operation is underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Anuj Kumar, said, "The vehicle accidentally slipped and fell into a 300-350 metre-deep gorge. We have been recovering the bodies since 2 am. Ten bodies have been recovered. The identification of the bodies is in process."

"We have found some identification cards and are in touch with their families," SSP said.

The accident took place near Battery Chashma in the Ramban area in the early hours of Friday.

SSP further said that the Army and a mountain rescue team have also joined the rescue operation.

He mentioned that the road had become slippery due to rain around 10-30 pm on Friday, and "the stream was flowing rapidly," adding, "The vehicle has not been located yet."

He said that the deceased mostly include non-locals and some are from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

SSP further said that, upon inquiry, it was learned that the vehicle was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar.

A state disaster response force team from the Union Territory is also present at the spot, he said.

In a statement issued on Friday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock over the loss of lives.

The LG Office said, "Deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in rule, to the kin of victims." (ANI)

