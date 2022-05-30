Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): One more terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Pulwama on Monday morning.

Two AK rifles have been recovered. Search is underway.

Also Read | Barack Obama Virtually Reunites with Boy from Viral ‘Hair Like Mine’ Photo

Read @ANI … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter started in the Gundipora area of the Pulwama district on Sunday evening in which two local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) were trapped. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)