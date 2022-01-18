Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 18 (ANI): Unknown terrorists hurled a grenade towards Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar on Monday, informed the police.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place at around 7.45 pm on Monday, said the police.

As per the police, the area has been cordoned off and a case has been registered under relevant sections.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

