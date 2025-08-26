Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 26 (ANI): Torrential rain and landslides have disrupted travel in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving several tourists stranded and prompting the cancellation of 18 trains, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, train services were suspended on the down line between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori due to soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki River. Train movement was also halted between Jammu Tawi and Katra, as well as between Jammu Tawi and Bari Brahman. Four trains have been short-terminated and short-originated.

Passengers at Jammu Tawi railway station expressed concern over the disruption. "We were going for darshan, but now, when we thought of going back, all the trains got cancelled due to heavy rain. Roads and highways are also closed... For safety reasons, all trains have been cancelled to prevent any loss of life," a passenger said.

Another passenger highlighted the severity of the situation, saying, "The Himkoti route has been completely closed; landslides are also happening... All the trains have been cancelled, so we need to figure out how to go back. It is raining very heavily; whoever is there has been stopped there only."

A third passenger, awaiting updates, remarked, "Nothing has been confirmed... When the water level is low, the train will run. It is raining heavily, and 3-4 bridges of Jammu have also been washed away."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh advisory, warning of "intense to very heavy rain at scattered places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places" in Jammu division, and moderate to heavy rain in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

"Possibility of intense/heavy to very heavy Rain/thunder at scattered places & extremely heavy rain at isolated places of JMU Div & moderate to heavy rain in South KMR during 26 Aug. Cloud burst/flash floods at a few vulnerable places with landslides/mudslides/shooting stones etc. Stay away from water bodies/nallas/river embankments/loose structures, and other similar areas. Waterlogging/flooding in the low-lying areas of JMU Div. All concerned are advised to stay alert/updated," the advisory read.

Earlier in the day, at least five people died and 10 others were injured as heavy rains led to a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Katra on Tuesday, officials said.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Katra.

"Rescue operation is underway. Five bodies have been brought to CHC Katra. Ten to eleven people are reportedly injured. We will share further information as it comes," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra Piyush Dhotra told ANI.

The landslide that occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at the Adhkwari cave temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, left some people trapped.

"A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, and some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with the required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said in a post on X.

In another incident, a bridge over the Sahar Khad river near the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Kathua district was damaged due to the river swelling from continuous rainfall, disrupting traffic on the arterial route. The local administration is closely monitoring the situation.

The Jammu region has been experiencing intense monsoon activity over the past few days, resulting in swollen rivers, landslides, and widespread disruption in low-lying and hilly areas.

Earlier, on August 17, seven people lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a cloudburst in the Kathua district. (ANI)

