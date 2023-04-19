Srinagar, Apr 19 (PTI) Train service between Banihal and the Kashmir Valley was suspended on Wednesday after rain caused waterlogging at a railway station, officials said.

The rail service between Banihal, in the Jammu region, and Qazigund, in the valley, was suspended after incessant rainfall caused waterlogging at Hillar railway station in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the officials said.

Also Read | Heatwave in Bihar: Primary Schools Closed for Three Days in Muzaffarpur From April 20-22 in Wake of Rising Temperature.

They said the service was suspended as a precautionary measure.

The officials said the service would be restored after improvement in the weather conditions.

Also Read | COVID-19 Threat in India: PMO Reviews Situation, Calls for Readiness of Hospitals Amid Rise of Coronavirus Cases.

Many areas in the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley received snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains over the last 48 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)