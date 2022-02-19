Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): A TRF (The Resistance Front) terrorist, planning a "target killing" in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, has been arrested, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.

According to the police, a pistol was recovered from the arrested terrorist.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: SP Alliance Will Win More Than 300 Seats in UP, BJP Will See Reality on Result Day, Says Shivpal Yadav.

He was arrested based on specific information by a joint team of police and CRPF.

Further investigation into the case is on, said the police.

Also Read | Covaxin to Be Evaluated as COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in US, Says Bharat Biotech.

TRF is Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) backed new Kashmiri terror group. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)