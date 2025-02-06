Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 6 (ANI): A dramatic and intense chase unfolded in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of a truck driver.

On February 5, security forces established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) based on intelligence inputs about potential terrorist movements. When a speeding suspicious civil truck was spotted, it refused to stop despite repeated warnings, leading to a 23-kilometer high-speed chase.

Indian Army's Chinar Corps posted on X and said that the security forces fired shots at the truck's tyres to deflate them, bringing the vehicle to a halt near Sangrama Chowk. The injured driver was immediately rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, where he was declared dead.

"On February 5, based on a very specific intelligence input about the move of terrorists, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by Security Forces. One speeding suspicious civil truck was spotted. When challenged, the truck didn't stop despite repeated warnings instead accelerated further while crossing the check post. Alert troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 km. Shots were fired aiming at the tyres to deflate which forced the vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk. Consequent to detailed search, the injured driver was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by Security Forces where he was declared dead," the Chinar Corps said.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps reported that a detailed search of the truck, now in police custody, is underway. An investigation into the driver's antecedents is also in progress. The incident highlights the ongoing security concerns in the region and the measures being taken to prevent potential terrorist activities.

"The fully loaded truck has been sent to nearest police station. Detailed search of the truck in police custody is underway and investigation on antecedents of the suspect is in progress," they added on X. (ANI)

