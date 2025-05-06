Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): In a bus accident on Tuesday in Poonch, two people lost their lives, and 35 others sustained injuries.

The injured individuals have received first aid treatment at the Sub-district hospital in Mendher.

"We got information that a bus accident had happened, and many people are injured. There are 35 injured and 2 casualties in this accident. All injured persons have been given first aid. There are a few patients also and we have to refer them elsewhere so they can get proper treatment," Mohd Ashfiq, Block Medical Officer of Mendher sub-district hospital, told ANI.

Earlier today, two people died and multiple others sustained injuries after a bus fell into a gorge in Mendher area under the Poonch district.

The injured were rescued and evacuated to the sub-district hospital.

Visuals from the area showed security forces already in the area, helping the injured, with locals too joining the rescue efforts. The bus had been completely destroyed, with its windows and windshield broken. (ANI)

