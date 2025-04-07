Visuals from GMC Rajouri, where the bodies of two people who died in a road accident near a petrol pump at Rajouri-Thanamandi Road in the Fateh Pur area have been brought. (Photo/ANI)

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): As many as two people died after a motorcycle met with an accident near a petrol pump at Rajouri-Thanamandi Road in the Fateh Pur area, police said on Sunday evening.

The police said that bodies have been shifted to Government Medical College Rajouri for legal formalities.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

