Two people lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Rajouri-Thanamandi Road near a petrol pump in the Fateh Pur area of Jammu and Kashmir. According to Rajouri Police, the accident involved a motorcycle and occurred under unclear circumstances. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but both individuals were declared dead. The bodies have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri for legal formalities. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. Accident Caught on Camera in Kanpur: Innova Racing With BMW Rams Into Bike, Flings Rider in Air and Kills Him on Spot; Driver Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Rajouri Accident

#WATCH | J&K | Visuals from GMC Rajouri, where the bodies of two people who died in a road accident near a petrol pump at Rajouri-Thanamandi Road in the Fateh Pur area have been brought. https://t.co/nnfrpEXNqR pic.twitter.com/79yWq4Dr7D — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)