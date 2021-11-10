Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): Two persons including police personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists near a mosque in Srinagar on Wednesday.

According to Police, terrorists lobbed a grenade on 161 BN of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Ali Mosque, Eidgah in Srinagar.

Also Read | Chandigarh: Elderly Woman Duped of Gold Jewellery By Two Fraudsters.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)