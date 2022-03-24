Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): Two security personnel have sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack on a checkpoint (naka) in the Rainawari area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

"One Central Reserve Police Force personnel and one police personnel sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack on a Naka in Rainawari which missed its intended target," said Rakesh Balwal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar.

Also Read | China Investing Over $400 Billion in 54 Muslim Countries, Says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Three other passers-by also sustained minor splinter injuries from the grenade attack.

"Two off-duty traffic men riding a motorcycle and one civilian got minor splinter injuries," said Balwal.

Also Read | Russia Calls For Transition To Oil Trading in National Currencies, Says Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak.

All the people who got injured in the attack are now fully stable and completely out of danger. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)